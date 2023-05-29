ADVERTISEMENT

Priest dies in road accident in Kozhikode

May 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The car he was travelling in crashes into a tanker lorry parked along the side of the national highway near Vadakara around 4 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Ottaplackal, vice-rector of St. Joseph’s Minor Seminary under the Thalassery Archdiocese, was killed in a road accident at Mukkali near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Monday.

The car he was travelling in, along with other three priests, reportedly crashed into a tanker lorry parked along the side of the national highway near Vadakara around 4 a.m. The priests were travelling back to Thalassery after attending some events in Kottayam.

The 38-year-old priest who was very popular as an artist succumbed to injuries on the spot. The three other priests - George Karott, John Mundolikkl, and Joseph Pandaraparambil - were admitted to a private hospital in Kannur. Two of them suffered serious head injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US