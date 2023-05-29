HamberMenu
Priest dies in road accident in Kozhikode

The car he was travelling in crashes into a tanker lorry parked along the side of the national highway near Vadakara around 4 a.m.

May 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Ottaplackal, vice-rector of St. Joseph’s Minor Seminary under the Thalassery Archdiocese, was killed in a road accident at Mukkali near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Monday.

The car he was travelling in, along with other three priests, reportedly crashed into a tanker lorry parked along the side of the national highway near Vadakara around 4 a.m. The priests were travelling back to Thalassery after attending some events in Kottayam.

The 38-year-old priest who was very popular as an artist succumbed to injuries on the spot. The three other priests - George Karott, John Mundolikkl, and Joseph Pandaraparambil - were admitted to a private hospital in Kannur. Two of them suffered serious head injuries.

