Price of Robusta coffee spirals in Wayanad

February 10, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

Providing fresh hopes to coffee farmers, the price of the Robusta variety of coffee is spiralling, thanks to a sharp decline in production and low arrival of the produce in the market.

The farm gate price of raw Robusta coffee berries touched a record ₹102 a kg in the Wayanad market on Friday, as against ₹80 during the corresponding period last year, whereas the spot price for Robusta coffee beans in the Wayanad market stood at ₹185 a kg as against ₹145 during the same period last year.

Though the harvest is almost completed, a huge shortfall in the arrival of coffee to the market compared to the corresponding period last year was the major reason for the increase in the price of the produce, marketing sources said.

“We expect a decline of 30% in the production of Robusta in the State this year owing to climatic vagaries, especially the scanty blossom shower in Robusta growing regions last year,” sources said.

A sharp decline in the international level coffee supply, especially Robusta, to the commodity exchange also attributed to the increase in price, the sources added. The export permit issued for the variety from January 1 to February 7 this year was 15,332 tonnes as against 21,101 tonnes during the corresponding period last year, a decline of 27%.

Farmers suspect that the production may decline by 25% to 30% next year too owing to the scanty blossoming shower experienced in the district a few weeks ago.

While the coffee growing regions in the neighbouring Coorg district in Karnataka got 20 to 25 mm rainfall a few weeks ago, most parts of the district got only 5 mm rainfall, Prasanth Rajesh, director, Wayanad Coffee Growers Association, said.

A minimum of 20 mm rainfall is needed for a healthy blossoming, but, the scanty rainfall would adversely affect the setting of berries as the flower buds turn brown, Mr. Rajesh added.

ADVERTISEMENT