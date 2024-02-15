GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Price hike essential to protect Supplyco, says Binoy Viswam

February 15, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam has justified the hike in prices of subsidised essential food articles distributed through government-owned Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, popularly known as Supplyco.

He told the media here on Thursday that the proposal was only aimed at protecting the institution, which is in the grip of a financial crisis, from closure. The Supplyco is effecting an increase in prices of essential commodities after a gap of around eight years. The Minister handling food and civil supplies in the Left Democratic Front government belongs to the CPI.

“Neither the Supplyco nor the Kerala government is interested in a price rise. But in today’s context, this step is necessary to avoid its shutdown. The government wants to protect the Supplyco,” Mr. Viswam said. He pointed out that the corporation had tried to make commodities available at 35% less than the market price even during the present financial crisis faced by the government. Enough funds have been allotted for the corporation in the State Budget, he added.

