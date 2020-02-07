Previous Budget proposals for Kozhikode district remain on paper

Several proposals in the previous State Budget envisaged for Kozhikode district, including the ₹23 crore allocated for the Government Cyberpark and a share of ₹87 crore to establish the long-pending Ramanattukara Advanced Technology Park, still remain on paper.

The Budget had mentioned that two thousand persons would get direct employment at the existing Cyberpark on the Kozhikode Bypass.

The West Coast Canal project proposed to boost backwater tourism in Kozhikode and Malabar River Cruise Project were yet to take off successfully. Similarly, an amount of ₹48 crore earmarked for Beypore Port for the expansion of shipping operations has not become a reality. Likewise, the Malabar Spinning and Weaving Mills at Thiruvannur had been allocated ₹25 crore for its revival.

The Budget had also set aside an amount of ₹1.5 crore to establish a centre in memory of K. Kelappan aka Kelappaji, who earned the epithet of Kerala Gandhi, at his hometown at Muchukunnu near Koyilandy.

The Malabar Botanical Garden and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), both in Kozhikode, were also promised a share of ₹60-crore financial assistance.

Besides, the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), an autonomous institute under the government, had been allotted ₹3 crore. Considering the increase in the number of women going for Haj in recent years, the Budget had proposed to set up a special block for women in the Haj house.

It had also proposed to share 50% of the expected cost of ₹450 crore to ₹500 crore for the Wayanad-Bandipur elevated highway. Besides, new railway lines such as Thalassery-Mysore and Nilambur-Nanjangode were under the consideration of Kerala Rail Development Corporation.

However, there has been no development so far regarding these projects.