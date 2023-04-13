ADVERTISEMENT

Preventive steps against leptospirosis at Moodadi in Kozhikode

April 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

People with fever symptoms asked to contact family health centre; those engaged in jobs requiring contact with muddy water should take preventive medicine

The Hindu Bureau

Preventive measures against leptospirosis have been strengthened in Moodadi grama panchayat in Kozhikode district after one person died of the infection and three others were admitted to hospital recently.

According to C.K. Sreekumar, panchayat president, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are conducting a fever survey in various wards now. Other awareness programmes will be held in the coming days, along with elimination of rodents.

People with fever symptoms have been asked to contact the family health centre. Those engaged in jobs that require contact with muddy water should take preventive medicine. Anyone with injuries should avoid venturing into dirty waters.

