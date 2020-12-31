Presidents take oath in 70 grama panchayats

Kozhikode

31 December 2020 00:08 IST

LDF nominees to head 44 local bodies in Kozhikode district

The presidents and vice presidents of 70 grama panchayats took the oath of office in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

At the end of political negotiations and strategic alliance, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) nominees emerged as heads in 44 out of the 70 grama panchayats.

When Communist Party of India (Marxist) nominees took the majority of 42 posts, Kunnamangalam and Cheruvannur panchayat were given to Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) as part of the political understanding within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Advertising

Advertising

Within the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) nominees were sworn in as presidents in 15 grama panchayats. For the Congress, the positions in eight grama panchayats were given away as per the political understanding.

At Azhiyoor, fortune favoured the newly formed Janakeeya Munnai in the draw of lots. Both the LDF and UDF-RMP supported Janakeeya Munnani had secured equal seats which eventually culminated in the draw of lots. Ayisha Ummer was sworn in as the new president representing the Janakeeya Munnani. The vice president post also came in favour of the Janakeeya Munnani.

The Janakeeya Munnani also made it in Onchiyam and Eramala panchayats. The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) nominee was sworn in as president in Onchiyam. As part of the political understanding, the administrative tenure in Eramala panchayat was divided among the IUML and RMPI.

At Unnikulam panchayat, the draw of lots came in favour of the UDF to continue in power.

Indira Eradiyil was elected the president. At Kayakkodi panchayat, the LDF was fortunate to win the lot. O.P. Shijil was sworn in as president here where both the LDF and UDF had won equal number of seats.

Complying with the COVID-19 protocol, there were subdued celebrations in the limits of all grama panchayats to greet the new local body heads. Many of them also took part in the village-level celebrations hosted by their parties.