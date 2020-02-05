Preschool education: experts call for policy framework

Early childhood education is not something that has been streamlined or regulated in the State despite the mushrooming of preschools of different types, both in Government and unaided sectors. Framing a policy for that unregulated territory was among the long-term goals of a seminar organised by the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET), Kozhikode, here on Monday.

DIET senior lecturer U.K. Abdunnasar said the event was an evaluation of a project titled ‘Kalippura’ taken up in preschools attached to 30 Government schools in Kozhikode district. “The attempt was to find out if the students were able to develop their intellectual, physical, creative, knowledge and social skills. Parents too were involved in the process. Normally, teachers focus on developing their arithmetic and linguistic skils, which we didn’t,” he pointed out.

It was observed that providing education in their mother tongue would help children evolve better. It would develop their social and literacy skills. Also, it was better to initially teach children through play and games rather than forcing numbers and letters on them. Involving parents in the process helped them track the growth of their wards, said Mr. Abdunnassar. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had earlier prepared a teacher’s textbook titled ‘Kalippattam’ and a students’ handbook titled ‘Kalithoni’ to be used in preschools.

Pointing out that not much research had been conducted in the area, DIET officials claimed that preschool education had a pivotal role in the educational system, a fact stressed in the draft of the New Educational Policy as well as the ‘Save Public Education’ campaign undertaken by the State Government. They claimed that there was a need to carry out scientific as well as innovative teaching methods. At the seminar, the participants discussed issues such as a curriculum for preschools, the policies and approach, developmental domains of children and classroom adaptations, disability and inclusion, and the link between children and their natural environments and families. It was opened by M.A. Khader, former director, SCERT, who highlighted the need for a policy framework for preschool education.