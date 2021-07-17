Preraks in the lurch after a lifetime dedicated to literacy

They are now forced to fend for themselves with meagre honorariums

Persevering to help the State achieve 100% literacy was kind of an addiction for Balakrishnan E., a Saksharatha Prerak for Kunnamangalam grama panchayat. He was just one of the hot-blooded educated youngsters, who, back in the nineties, threw away possibilities of well-paying careers, to be part of the mission to promote literacy. Over 20 years down the line, Balakrishnan, like most other Preraks, feels that he spoiled his future, though he is satisfied with his accomplishments.

“Most people we guided to complete standards 4, 7 and 10 equivalency tests have advanced much in their life and careers, while we are left in the lurch unable to make both ends meet,” said Vijayan A.P., another Prerak from Kunnamangalam.

There are 1,800 Saksharatha Preraks in the State who work for meagre honorariums ranging from ₹8000 to ₹10000. Still, they are forced to work without much rest throughout the year. “State- and district-level officials are paid ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh a month, while most of us have not received honorariums for at least six months, and some have not even received the money in a year,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The State Assembly in 2017 had fixed the monthly wages of nodal Preraks at ₹15,000, Preraks at ₹12,000, and assistant Preraks at 10,500. Despite that, higher officials devised strategies for not paying them their dues. “The Saksharatha Mission has neglected the Government Order” Mr. Vijayan alleged.

“State Literacy Mission Director P.S. Sreekala brought in the ‘target system’, which insisted that Preraks should enrol 101 persons every year. This may be possible in the tribal belts or rural areas but not in moderately developed panchayats where such courses are not in demand,” he explained. The Saksharatha Mission has been cutting wages of Preraks who have failed to meet the target.

Besides, Preraks complained that they were rarely reimbursed for expenses incurred during field work, especially in remote areas.

The families of Preraks are in dire straits, and financial troubles have pushed some of them beyond the edge. Mr. Balakrishnan’s daughter, who reportedly ended her life for failure to realise her civil service dreams, is a case in point.

Most Preraks have been in the field for around two decades and have dedicated their youthful years to the cause of complete literacy. But they are not eligible for any benefits once they retire at the age of 60. Most wished they had shifted their job, but found it too late, as most of them are in their 50s.