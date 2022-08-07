Kozhikode

Preperations on for Malabar River Festival

Cyclists taking part in ‘Meet the Kayaks’ ride from Mananchira in Kozhikode city to Pulikkayam in Kodenchery panchayat in the run-up to the Malabar River Festival, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 07, 2022 21:22 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:24 IST

More than 70 cyclists took part in 'Meet the Kayaks' cycle ride that was held in Kozhikode on Sunday in the run-up to the forthcoming Malabar River Festival and International Kayaking Championship at Kodenchery.

Malabar River Festival, a gear change for tourism in Kodenchery

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy flagged off the ride at Mananchira in the city at 7 a.m. The ride concluded at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery panchayat where the riders were accorded a warm welcome under the aegis of MLA Linto Joseph. The MLA gave away certificates to the riders during the reception attended by hundreds of people. Riders representing cycling groups such as Team Malabar Riders, Calicut Pedallers, and Malabar Cycle Riders took part.

8th edition

The 8th edition of the Malabar River Festival, jointly organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kozhikode district panchayat, and Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, is to be held in Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji from August 12 to 14. The competitions will be held in Iruvazhinji on the first two days with Pulikkayam as starting point and Elanthakadavu as the finishing point.

Competitions will be held in events such as Kayak Slalom, Boater Cross, and Down River race. Over 300 kayakers from different parts of the world have already camped at Thusharagiri to take part in the competition. The overall champions in male and female categories get the titles of Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani respectively.

The past seven editions of the festival, the only white water kayaking event in South India, have been huge successes in terms of public participation. This year, the organisers have made arrangements for river rafting for the public to get a taste of the rapids.

Apart from the cycling event, a trekking event along the rivers is also being held on Monday under the aegis of World of Women, a women's travel group.

