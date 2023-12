December 02, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Kozhikode

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Friday held a meeting with the leaders of various political parties in the district as part of discussing measures taken to prepare the electoral roll ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Applications for making corrections in the draft electoral roll will be accepted till December 9. Senior Revenue officers were present at the meeting.

