Prem Nazir award for Aleppey Ashraf

Noted script writer and filmmaker Aleppey Ashraf has been selected for the Prem Nazir Award for the year 2022 instituted by the Prem Nazir Samskarika Vedi on the occasion of the 33rd death anniversary of the actor.

The award will be presented at an event to be held at Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m., which will be inaugurated by noted writer K.P. Ramanunni. Former MLA Purushan Kadalundi will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Assistant Director R. Thankaraj will deliver the Prem Nazir commemoration lecture.

Besides Mr. Ashraf, eight people from different fields will also be honoured on the occasion.

As part of the event, a karaoke music competition will be held at the venue from 11 a.m. onwards. Those interested in taking part in the competition may contact 8891922573 or 9778009088 to register. There will also be a musical programme after the award ceremony, chairman of the Vedi P.T. Azad said.