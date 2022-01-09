Kozhikode

Prem Nazir award for Aleppey Ashraf

Noted script writer and filmmaker Aleppey Ashraf has been selected for the Prem Nazir Award for the year 2022 instituted by the Prem Nazir Samskarika Vedi on the occasion of the 33rd death anniversary of the actor.

The award will be presented at an event to be held at Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m., which will be inaugurated by noted writer K.P. Ramanunni. Former MLA Purushan Kadalundi will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Assistant Director R. Thankaraj will deliver the Prem Nazir commemoration lecture.

Besides Mr. Ashraf, eight people from different fields will also be honoured on the occasion.

As part of the event, a karaoke music competition will be held at the venue from 11 a.m. onwards. Those interested in taking part in the competition may contact 8891922573 or 9778009088 to register. There will also be a musical programme after the award ceremony, chairman of the Vedi P.T. Azad said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2022 11:01:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/prem-nazir-award-for-aleppey-ashraf/article38209639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY