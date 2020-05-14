Pregnant woman tests positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode

A pregnant woman from Narippatta in Kozhikode was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday, taking the number of patients in the district to two.

The 30-year-old had arrived from Dubai on May 8, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release. She had gone home by a private vehicle and was under observation there since then. She was admitted to the isolation ward attached to the Government Medical College Hospital on May 12 after noticing COVID-19 symptoms. Right now, three patients, including a native of Malappuram, are undergoing treatment for the infection at the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of people under surveillance went up to 4,323, including 406 people who were newly added. Thirty-three of them are at the hospital. A dozen people were discharged on Thursday.

The number of expatriates under observation stands at 385, including 107 who came on Thursday. Of them, 211 are at their homes, 159 at COVID care centres and the rest at the hospital. Among those home quarantined, 55 are pregnant women.