Precautions for conduct of SSLC, Plus Two exams in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district education committee has decided to strengthen COVID containment steps in view of the decision to resume SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

A release said on Tuesday that exams in four subjects remain for Class 10 and three for Plus Two. All schools have been told to prepare a micro-plan considering local conditions. The plan should have details such as the students’ departure from home to the exam centre till their return. Local bodies and parent-teacher associations will be roped in to beef up security measures.

Parents who have their own vehicles should use them. School bus should be provided for those who do not have vehicles. Public transport should be the last option. Hand sanitisers, soap and water should be provided at the school entrance and body temperature should be examined using a thermal scanner. Wearing of three-layered face masks is mandatory for examiners and students. Masks should be provided at schools for those who do not have them.

The committee said crowding of students before and after the exams should be avoided and officials should keep a watch on school grounds and at bus stops. A sub-district-level monitoring committee should be formed to supervise enforcement of the pandemic protocol, the release added.