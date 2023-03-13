ADVERTISEMENT

Precautionary measures to be taken against fire at Njeliyanparamba waste treatment plant in Kozhikode

March 13, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode District Collector has directed the Fire and Rescue Services department to deploy enough fire engines around the waste management plant at Njeliyanparamba to avert any possible fire mishaps.

The Kozhikode Corporation Secretary has been asked to arrange five-metre-wide space for vehicles to ply. The plant management will ensure that the height of waste heaps does not cross six metres and maintain a 3.5-metre gap between each heap. Each heap should be segregated, and there should be a five-metre-wide path between the segregated ones.

A sprinkler line has been suggested to drench waste when the temperature is too high. A fixed firefighting installation, underground tank, and electric and diesel pumps need to be set up for easy availability of water.

The Corporation has been asked to deploy security personnel to identify fires fast enough and to prevent the public from entering the site. The city police have been directed to extend patrol to Njeliyanparamba too.

The instructions were issued on the basis of reports furnished by the District Fire Officer considering the possibility of fire at Njeliyanparamba with the temperature soaring.

