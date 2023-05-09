HamberMenu
Pre-monsoon cleanliness drive along NH bypass in Kozhikode

May 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A pre-monsoon cleanliness drive will be held on May 15 to remove waste dumped near the national highway bypass that passes through Kozhikode city.

This was decided at a meeting convened by Mayor Beena Philip on Tuesday. A release said the drive would begin from 6 a.m. with sanitation workers of the Kozhikode Corporation and Haritha Karma Sena members being part of it.

Participants at the meeting pointed out that the throwing of waste by travellers was leading to it piling up on roadsides. Police personnel and Corporation officials would be deployed to prevent this. People’s committees led by councillors would be formed to keep an eye on those dumping waste on the roadside. Such people would be asked to pay a fine. Local residents can also file complaints with photos of such vehicles by sending emails to cpkkd.pol@kerala.gov.in

