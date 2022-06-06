Pre-monsoon cleaning work still pending in Kozhikode city

Opposition blames civic administrators for delayed fund allotment

Opposition blames civic administrators for delayed fund allotment

The pre-monsoon cleaning drive of the Kozhikode Corporation has failed to hit the mark, with a majority of drains and canals in the city yet to be cleaned up to ensure free flow of rainwater. While the opposition parties blame the authorities for delayed fund allotment and other activities, the ruling front blames the opposition councillors for not sticking to the procedure.

“We have been in the clear so far only because the rain has not come yet. If not, most parts of the city would have been flooded by now,” said K.C. Shobhita, leader of opposition in the Corporation Council.

The opposition councillors claim that they were given only ₹50,000 for the cleaning works, in place of ₹2 lakh awarded in the previous years. “There is an unusual delay in file work in connection with the fund allocation. There is severe staff shortage in the health wing. They are struggling to carry out even the routine works,” said Ms. Shobhita.

The unavailability of adequate equipment for cleaning work is also troubling the councillors. “Poclain machines are necessary for the cleaning of canals and one of those has been out of order for long. Even the fogging machine is out of order,” said Ms. Shobhita.

The situation was different earlier when the Kozhikode Corporation used to carry out a campaign called 'Mazhayethum Munpe' (Before the rain comes) effectively, completing at least 80% of the work in time. Ms. Shobhita blamed the lack of experience of top officials in the health wing for the passive nature of pre-monsoon cleaning.

However, health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree maintained that the work was progressing well and the funds had been allotted to all those who had submitted the bills on time. “There is no shortage of funds but we can provide it to the councillors only if they follow the proper documentation procedure,” she said, adding that allotting all the funds in a single instalment would lead to audit objection.

Ms. Jayasree admitted that there was staff shortage in the health wing as in most other departments. She said there was delay in getting the poclain and fogging machines repaired, but they could be hired in case the councillors needed them.