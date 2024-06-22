Pre-events of Malabar River Festival begin with off-road race

The three-day off-road State championship that began at the Thusharagiri Adventure Park at Kodenchery on June 21 (Friday) marked the beginning of the pre-events of the 10th season of the Malabar River Festival (MRF) that will be held on Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji rivers in upland Kozhikode from July 25 to 28.

District panchayat vice president P. Gavas flagged off the off-road race, while Kodenchery grama panchayat president Alex Thomas presided over the event. Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society chief executive officer Binu Kuriakose was present.

The competition will continue on Saturday and Sunday at the end of which Linto Joseph, MLA, and District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh will distribute prizes to the winners.

Thiruvambady grama panchayat president Bindu Johnson will inaugurate the angling competition at Lake View farm, Thiruvambady, on Saturday at 9 a.m. The winners will get attractive prizes based on the number of fishes caught, their size, and weight.

The other pre-events to be held throughout the month include a training in homestay tourism at Kodenchery on June 29, rainwalk at Thusharagiri on June 30, off-road national championship at Kodenchery on July 5, 6, and 7, mud football at Omasseri on July 13, kabbadi at mukkom on July 14, tug-of-war at Puthuppadi on July 20, and mountaineering training at Kodenchery on July 21, 22, and 23, besides cycle rallies and off-road jeep safari.

