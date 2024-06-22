GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pre-events of Malabar River Festival begin with off-road race

Angling, mud football, tug-of-war, mountaineering, and rainwalk among other pre-events

Published - June 22, 2024 12:30 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A jeep racing through the mud track at the Thusharagiri Adventure Park as part of the off-road State championship that began on June 21.

A jeep racing through the mud track at the Thusharagiri Adventure Park as part of the off-road State championship that began on June 21. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The three-day off-road State championship that began at the Thusharagiri Adventure Park at Kodenchery on June 21 (Friday) marked the beginning of the pre-events of the 10th season of the Malabar River Festival (MRF) that will be held on Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji rivers in upland Kozhikode from July 25 to 28.

District panchayat vice president P. Gavas flagged off the off-road race, while Kodenchery grama panchayat president Alex Thomas presided over the event. Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society chief executive officer Binu Kuriakose was present.

The competition will continue on Saturday and Sunday at the end of which Linto Joseph, MLA, and District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh will distribute prizes to the winners.

Thiruvambady grama panchayat president Bindu Johnson will inaugurate the angling competition at Lake View farm, Thiruvambady, on Saturday at 9 a.m. The winners will get attractive prizes based on the number of fishes caught, their size, and weight.

The other pre-events to be held throughout the month include a training in homestay tourism at Kodenchery on June 29, rainwalk at Thusharagiri on June 30, off-road national championship at Kodenchery on July 5, 6, and 7, mud football at Omasseri on July 13, kabbadi at mukkom on July 14, tug-of-war at Puthuppadi on July 20, and mountaineering training at Kodenchery on July 21, 22, and 23, besides cycle rallies and off-road jeep safari.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.