Prashanthi Garden, the first underground crematorium in south India, opened

July 25, 2023 - Kozhikode

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh launched Prashanthi Garden, claimed to be the first underground crematorium in South India, at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The crematorium was constructed in a tunnel within the hill, without affecting the environment. It is located on a 2.6-acre plot at Karakkattukunnu near Palora in Ullyeri panchayat and was built at a cost of ₹5 crore. It consists of two gas furnaces. Fumes from the crematorium will be filtered before being let out through a 30-metre-tall funnel above the hill. Facilities for funeral rituals are also available.

Prashanthi Garden also consists of gardens, an area for paying homage, cobbled pathways, reading rooms, and rest rooms. The facility, covered in greenery, breaks the conventional concept of crematoriums. It will be managed by a society under the Ulliyeri grama panchayat. However, it can be used by residents of all local bodies under the Balussery Assembly constituency.

MLA K.M. Sachin Dev and former MLA Purushan Kadalundy, who both contributed to the project from their local development funds, were present at the launch ceremony.

