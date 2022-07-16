Prashant Bhushan to visit STP site in Kozhikode

Noted lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan will visit Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode city on Saturday at 5 p.m. Mr. Bhushan will visit the site of the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant of the Kozhikode Corporation, where an anti-STP protest has been going on for the past six months.

Chairman of the anti-STP protest committee at Avikkal Thodu T. Dawood told reporters here on Friday that the protest will continue irrespective of the tactics being used by the Corporation to suppress it.

He said that the allegation of the Deputy Mayor and CPI(M) leaders that terrorist factions were involved in the protest was an attempt to divert attention from the issue. He said that the protesters always maintained peace and that it was the intervention of the police that caused violence in the recent stir.

Councillor Soufiya Aneesh, protest committee convener Irfran Ali, Manoharan.K, a representative of Arya Samajam in the locality, and Abdul Gafoor who represented the Mahallu Committees were present at the press meet.