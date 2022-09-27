Prafulla Samantara, winner of the Goldman Environmental Prize - 2017, also called the Green Nobel, will be in Kozhikode on October 2 to be part of a convention organised by Green Kerala Movement at Gandhi Griham. He will speak on the topic ‘Climate change and industrialisation’. He will also give out the World Rivers Day message and speak on ‘Role of rivers in protecting biodiversity’, a press release said.
Prafulla Samantara to attend green convention in Kozhikode
