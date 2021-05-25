‘Prabha’ project to serve differently abled launched

Connected Initiative, in association with a collective of National Service Scheme volunteers in higher secondary schools in Kozhikode, Composite Regional Centre for Persons with Disabilities (CRC) and Able World, has come up with ‘Prabha’ (Persons with disabilities Rehabilitation and Basic Health Assurance), a comprehensive project for the service of differently abled persons.

The CRC and Able World had launched “CoWe Care Kerala”, a project for differently abled, which included services such as a help desk for COVID vaccination, medicines when required, ambulance service, online therapy service and psychological assistance.

Creating awareness

A first of its kind initiative in the State, Prabha aims to create awareness on such programmes among the over 30,000 differently abled persons in the district and a scientific study of their physical, mental, social and financial conditions. The data thus collected will be analysed and submitted to the government to be used for projects to help the differently abled in future.