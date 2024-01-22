PPP ventures on the cards to promote ecotourism spots in Kozhikode

January 22, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following the recommendation of various destination management committees, the Tourism department is likely to give the green signal for more public-private partnership (PPP) ventures near prominent ecotourism spots in Kozhikode district. The goal is to ensure speedy growth of existing tourism services and amenities, which can increase the flow of domestic and international tourists to rural spots.

Private investors, who recently held talks with local administrators and people’s representatives, are seemingly receptive to the new development proposals covering popular ecotourism spots in the Balussery Assembly constituency in the first phase. Officials with Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL), an agency established under the State government to promote tourism investment and infrastructure, are also in touch with stakeholders to take the mission forward.

According to Tourism officials, the high number of popular ecotourism spots in Balussery has made it an attractive tourism zone for many investors to launch innovative ventures. They say the scope of business is unlimited for adventure tourism projects and modern entertainment facilities.

Local body members from Balussery who are part of various destination management committees say ecotourism spots such as Kariyathumpara, Thonikkadavu, Nambikulam, and Vayalada have immense growth possibilities owing to their picturesque view and biodiversity.

Balussery MLA K.M. Sachin Dev, who recently visited the major destinations along with Tourism officials, is keen to take forward the PPP ventures. Efforts are also on to source government funds to complete pending infrastructure development projects around the destinations and prepare the ground for new ventures.

