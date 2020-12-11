PPE must for infected persons to vote

Kozhikode

11 December 2020 01:18 IST

They should produce certification letter issued by health officer

Those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 between 3 p.m. on December 13 and 6 p.m. on the voting day on December 14 can exercise their franchise by going directly to the polling station.

According to a release on Thursday, such people should produce a certification letter in Form 19C given by the designated health officers. They should also reach the polling station by 6 p.m. on the polling day and will be allowed to vote after all the other voters exercise their franchise.

Polling agents and officials should put on personal protection equipment (PPE) before such special voters enter the polling station. All the other procedures for voters are applicable to infected persons as well. However, they should not touch the electronic voting machine without wearing gloves. Signature should be given using a special pen.

Those undergoing treatment at government facilities will be transported by the Health Department, and people under home isolation should reach the polling station on their own wearing PPE. Voters should not get out of the vehicle on the way. Drivers too should wear PPE, the release said.

Meanwhile, a Poll Manager web application has been launched to streamline election work. The district polling officer could evaluate all the activities related to voting in every hour through the app. Returning officers will update information on a designated portal and sectoral officers, presiding officers, and first polling officers can access it.