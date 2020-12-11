PPE must for infected persons to vote

Those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 between 3 p.m. on December 13 and 6 p.m. on the voting day on December 14 can exercise their franchise by going directly to the polling station.
According to a release on Thursday, such people should produce a certification letter in Form 19C given by the designated health officers. They should also reach the polling station by 6 p.m. on the polling day and will be allowed to vote after all the other voters exercise their franchise.
Polling agents and officials should put on personal protection equipment (PPE) before such special voters enter the polling station. All the other procedures for voters are applicable to infected persons as well. However, they should not touch the electronic voting machine without wearing gloves. Signature should be given using a special pen.
Those undergoing treatment at government facilities will be transported by the Health Department, and people under home isolation should reach the polling station on their own wearing PPE. Voters should not get out of the vehicle on the way. Drivers too should wear PPE, the release said.
Meanwhile, a Poll Manager web application has been launched to streamline election work. The district polling officer could evaluate all the activities related to voting in every hour through the app. Returning officers will update information on a designated portal and sectoral officers, presiding officers, and first polling officers can access it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath