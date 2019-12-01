Power grab the bane of politics: Sreedharan Pillai

The haste of small fries to emerge as top leaders is the biggest threat being faced by Indian politics in the modern era, Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said.

He was addressing a civic reception accorded to him by the Pazhassi Foundation in association with the Kozhikode Citizens’ Forum at Tagore Centenary Hall, here on Saturday.

Recalling some of the painful incidents in his political life, Mr. Pillai said many were yet to understand the fact that no one would be able to treat political opponents as political enemies. “The fruition of democracy lies in the union of politicians crossing their political difference for common goals,” he said.

Mr. Pillai said he had never tried to grab any post or approached anyone for positions during his political life in Kerala. “For me, it was an opportunity to serve people,” he said.

Delivering the presidential address, M.K. Raghavan, MP, said Mr. Pillai was a rare personality who always tried to find the good face of his fellow beings. “His talent in diverse fields too is a unique trait among his fellow politicians,” he said.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, and representatives of various socio-cultural organisations were present at the event. Mr. Pillai presented the excellence awards instituted in the name of Pazhassi Raja to the winners selected from different fields.