Poultry farmers seek speedy compensation

Poultry farmers from Vengeri and Kodiyathur villages who suffered huge setback following the outbreak of bird flu have called upon the Animal Husbandry Department to adopt measures for the speedy release of compensation amount declared by the State government.

“In Kozhikode district, there are hundreds of farmers who are yet to get the compensation amount declared for the loss of poultry farms and livestock during the last year’s flood. Farmers’ concerns can be addressed only by the speedy release of the eligible fund by reducing technicalities,” said V.K. Peethambaran, president, Poultry Farmers Association, Kozhikode. He also said the demand for higher compensation by farmers who lost their ornamental birds should be considered separately.

According to Animal Husbandry Department officials, farmers who suffered loss will have to file individual applications first as part of the procedures for processing compensation, which may take time.