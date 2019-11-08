Pothole-riddled ghat road turns a nightmare for motorists

Even after a multi-crore rupee renovation by the Public Works Department, a bumpy ride still awaits passengers on the pothole-riddled Thamarassery Ghat Road with no considerable let-up in accidents.

Members of the Ghat Road Protection Committee said the shaky drive on the road had been causing huge trouble to emergency services, including the operation of inter-district ambulances.

The temporary filling carried out earlier by a group of local volunteers using mud and stones in some of the dangerous stretches hardly remained at those spots after the heavy monsoon downpour. The committee members said that the entry of overloaded trucks enlarged such potholes, making the stretch more dangerous for smaller vehicles.

“Though a huge sum was spent for the widening of hairpin curves, the quality of the existing road is still poor. The road will have to be re-tarred for safe drive. Now, motorists recklessly violate lane discipline in an attempt to skirt these potholes,” said Manoj Mohanan, a native of Thamarassery. He said that tourists from other States who came by motorbikes to various tourism destinations in Wayanad district were the worst hit with their unfamiliarity with such a damaged road. According to official figures, ₹19.5 crore was spent on emergency renovation work on the route ahead of the monsoon. However, rain-related calamities and mudslips tore through the mountain pass, destroying several stretches, especially near the hairpin bends. Though the district administration had imposed a ban on the entry of heavy trucks to protect the road, it did not last long following opposition by drivers and traders.

P.K. Sukumaran, general secretary of the ghat road protection committee, said the PWD had promised that repair works would be executed on a war-footing. “The materials have already been unloaded along the road. We hope they will keep the promise,” he said.

Meanwhile, George M. Thomas, MLA, said that a ₹33-crore project for the renovation of the road had been approved by the State government. “The estimate for the same is under preparation and we will be able to begin the work soon after getting the technical sanction,” he said.