Postpone plans for big projects, Kerala govt. told

A large section of entrepreneurs in the State has requested the State government to postpone plans for big projects such as K-Rail and focus on immediate necessities of people such as complete vaccination, expansion of healthcare facilities, coastal protection, low-cost public transport and availability of essential commodities at reasonable rates. The demand was raised in an online meeting convened by All Kerala Consumer Goods Distributors’ Association in which representatives of various organisations such as chambers of commerce and industry, Kerala Textile and Garment Dealers Welfare Association, Malabar Development Council, State Small-Scale Soap Manufacturers’ Association, Small-Scale Building Owners’ Association and Consumer Education Committee took part.

The primary demand of the participants was to unlock the State and allow enterprises to function by following the COVID-19 protocol strictly. “All sectors other than the salaried class are in severe financial crisis. For the government to get taxes properly, it was necessary for small and medium-scale enterprises and transport sector to start functioning,” president of the Association C.E. Chakkunny said.