Postal circle dak adalat in Kozhikode on January 5

December 14, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The dak adalat of the northern region of the Kerala postal circle will be held at the office of the Postmaster General, Northern Region, at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode at 2.30 p.m. on January 5. Consumers from the revenue districts of Kasaragod to Palakkad can send their complaints relating to services such as letter post, money orders, parcels, speed posts, and savings bank to B. Sudha, Assistant Director (I), Office of the Postmaster General, Northern Region, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode- 673011, so as to reach the office on or before December 20, 2022. The word DAK ADALAT needs to be superscribed on the cover, a press meet said.