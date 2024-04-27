Post-poll clash: four UDF activists taken into custody

April 27, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Saturday took into custody four United Democratic Front (UDF) activists, who were undergoing treatment at a local government hospital following a clash with Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers at Nochad near Perambra after the elections, on April 26 (Friday) night. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by two LDF workers, who sustained injuries in the incident.

Flaying police action, a section of UDF workers staged a sit-in in front of the Perambra police station. They claimed the police had forcibly secured the discharge of the four from the hospital and taken them to the station.

The protesters also alleged that the police had initiated the “merciless legal action” unmindful of the grave injuries sustained by the youths in the clash. While seeking their re-admission to the hospital, they claimed that no action was taken against the two suspected LDF workers, who had triggered violence at Nochad around 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, police sources said the suspects had been taken into custody after a health check-up. They added that a comprehensive probe was on to track other suspects involved in the clash.