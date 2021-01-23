Portal for CM@campus opened

CM@campus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s interaction with students who have excelled in the higher education sector, will be held on the Calicut University campus on February 11.

M. Nasar, university Pro Vice Chancellor, on Saturday opened an online portal for nomination and registration of college students.

A release said that students who register from Calicut University, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Kerala Agricultural University, and Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University will participate in the event online. Fifty per cent of them would be women. Those who have excelled in academics, research, arts and culture, National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps and sports would be selected, the release added.