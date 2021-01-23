Portal for CM@campus opened

CM@campus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s interaction with students who have excelled in the higher education sector, will be held on the Calicut University campus on February 11.
M. Nasar, university Pro Vice Chancellor, on Saturday opened an online portal for nomination and registration of college students.
A release said that students who register from Calicut University, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Kerala Agricultural University, and Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University will participate in the event online. Fifty per cent of them would be women. Those who have excelled in academics, research, arts and culture, National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps and sports would be selected, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath