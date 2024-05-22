Popular science activist to be given civic reception on May 23

Well-known environmental and popular science activist K. Sreedharan, also a former president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), is being given a civic reception at the Kozhikode Town Hall on May 23.

Mr. Sreedharan, 82, was part of the team that investigated into the environmental hazards faced by the Chaliyar river due to effluents released from Grasim Industries at Mavoor in the 70s. The findings of the team led by the late environmentalist M.K. Prasad were instrumental in the agitation of the anti-pollution panel led by the local residents. Mr. Sreedharan was also part of the struggle against the granting of 270 acres of forest land in Jeerakappara in Kozhikode to private people and the march taken out to the Munderi forests in Nilambur in Malappuram against deforestation there.

A native of Thalassery in Kannur, he came to Kozhikode after joining the Physics department of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri. After joining the KSSP in 1969, Mr. Sreedharan also worked for its publications such as Eureka, Sasthragathi, and Sasthrakeralam. He played a major role in establishing a skill development centre under the Kozhikode district panchayat in 2002 and worked as its director as well. Mr. Sreedharan has also helmed the Integrated Rural Technology Centre functioning under the KSSP at Mundur in Palakkad district and worked as a consultant to the Kerala State Planning Board. He has authored books on science.

The reception event titled ‘Sasthraveedhiyile Nithya Sanchari’ will be opened by the former Minister for Education C. Raveendranath at 3.30 p.m. ‘Sasthranveshanaveedhikaliloode’, a book written by Mr. Sreedharan, will be released at the event.

