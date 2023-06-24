Poor rainfall hits power generation in Kozhikode

June 24, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The modest monsoon showers this month seem to have been inadequate to compensate for the excessively hot summer which has almost drained major reservoirs in Kozhikode district affecting generation of hydel power through them. While the Kakkayam reservoir is not even filled to a quarter of its capacity, the Peruvannamuzhi hydroelectric project could not be launched as planned.

The Kakkayam reservoir, which is part of the Kuttiyadi hydroelectric project, had record production in the previous year but is struggling now. The project has a capacity to produce 50 lakh units of power a day but has been producing less than one-tenth of it these days. The water level at the reservoir has been around 745 metres in the last few days, which is much lower than its capacity. The reservoir has around 7.2 million cubic metres of water in it. “At present, we have enough water to generate power for two more days. If we do not get heavy rain soon, we will have to suspend power generation temporarily,” a KSEB official told The Hindu.

Usually, water from the Banasurasagar reservoir in Wayanad used to be diverted to Kakkayam whenever the water level came down. However, it is out of question now since the water level at Banasurasagar is pathetic.

Water from the Kakkayam reservoir is being diverted to the Peruvannamuzhi reservoir after power generation where it is used for irrigation. However, in this condition, there is not much left for Peruvannamuzhi. As an after-effect, the inauguration of the Peruvannamuzhi hydroelectric project may be further delayed as the reservoir does not have enough water to start electricity production.

Work on the project which was launched in February 2021 has been completed. Machines have been set up, but the trial run could not be carried out owing to the poor water level in the reservoir. “The trial run will require around 14 million cubic metres of water as the machines need to work for 72 hours continuously. The reservoir is 52% filled, and the water level has been less than 37 metres recently, while it needs to be at least 38.58 metres for the trial run to succeed,” the KSEB official said.

