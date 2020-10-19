Poor quality food being served: COVID patients

Beach hospital authorities accused of turning a blind eye to issue

A section of COVID-19 patients admitted to the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, has accused the authorities of delaying their food and limiting its quantity. They reportedly went on a strike on Sunday raising these issues and threatened to venture out of the hospital on Monday morning if the person in charge of COVID treatment failed to address their concerns.

One of those patients told The Hindu that they were yet to meet the doctor in charge of COVID treatment. “We are being fed things that are given to animals. That too in such a limited quantity. The plates are being cleaned in unhygienic surroundings. None of the senior doctors have bothered to come here and address these issues,” he alleged.

He claimed that the patients there included senior citizens who are diabetic patients. They were being given breakfast after 9 a.m. and lunch after 2 p.m. “We demand permission to have the food prepared at home. If the issue is not sorted out by Monday morning, some of us will go out of the hospital and have food from places of our choice,” he added.

The hospital authorities, however, claimed that food being supplied is prepared by Kudumbashree units outside the hospital. There could be some delay in its transportation. Also, serving around 200-300 patients spread across different wards from one end to another end of the building was taking some time, they claimed.

Asked about the complaints over quantity and quality, they pointed out that the menu was chosen by the district administration.