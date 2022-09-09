Poor planning led to confusion over kit distribution, say ration dealers

ADVERTISEMENT

All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association has attributed the alleged confusion over the distribution of Onam kits to lack of proper planning by the Civil Supplies department.

Association State general secretary T. Mohammedali said ration dealers had to work till noon on Thiruvonam day (September 8) to complete the distribution of kits. The process was supposed to be completed on September 7. “Supplyco failed to deliver the kits to ration shops on time. The kits were packed at Maveli stores. Supplyco did not deliver the products for the kits to Maveli stores on time,” he said, adding that Supplyco had also decided not to distribute more than 94% of the kits. It was late on Wednesday when the kits reached ration shops, as a result of which the shops had to be kept open on Thursday too, despite it being a holiday.

The association alleged that if Supplyco had done proper study of ration distribution in the previous months and made arrangements to meet the requirements in each shop, the confusion could have been avoided. Consumers had to run from one ration shop to another till Thursday morning as it was not clear where they would get the kits. Supplyco should have informed them in advance that they would get the kits from the same shops they had received supplies the previous month.

“Ration dealers had cooperated completely with kit distribution despite visible faults. Yet, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister alleging that ration dealers sabotaged the kit distribution is regrettable,” said Mr. Mohammedali.