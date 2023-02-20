Poor maintenance support shuts surveillance systems in many private buses

February 20, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as the Ministry of Transport is gearing up to make closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras mandatory for all stage carriers in the State, the condition of many such cameras installed in private buses in Kozhikode district subsequent to a directive from the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) nearly six years ago is in a piteous stage. No proper maintenance or monitoring of captured visuals takes place in the case of such surveillance systems installed with much fanfare.

“In many buses, the cameras are just scarecrows as bus owners are reportedly reluctant to replace the damaged components or hesitant to do proper service. Many of those who had initially set up monitors near the driver’s cabin to see live feeds have removed them,” said a police officer. He said many backed off from the security addition after the initial zeal.

A major reason for proposing surveillance cameras in city buses was the rising incidents of thefts involving migrant women. Sexual assaults on women passengers and arguments leading to clashes with bus workers too were reasons for the MVD to encourage use of CCTV cameras in buses. However, a majority had not then cooperated with the idea. There was also the MVD’s limitation to enforce it in the absence of a State-level law.

Though bus workers are generally supportive of the enforcement of the surveillance project as it gives them some protection at work and strong evidence in case of crimes, bus owners are yet to accept it, citing additional financial liabilities. For many of them, the implementation of the project within a limited period without any financial support is impractical.

“Attempts by the police to seize hard disks in case of a theft or other criminal activities actually discouraged many bus operators from properly maintaining the system. To get back the seized hard disk, many operators were forced to toil over legal procedures for a long time,” said a bus conductor. He said the practice of investigation teams to find fault with bus owners in case they notice technical glitches during the examination of seized disks too discouraged many from installing cameras.

Like private buses, only very few educational institution vehicles were found maintaining the CCTV cameras properly. A few years ago, it was one of the key safety requirements put forth by the police and the MVD. Though a few institutions complied with it following demands from parents, the lack of regular monitoring gradually put an end to the surveillance measure.