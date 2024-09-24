Poor lane discipline chokes major city roads in Kozhikode

Poor lane traffic discipline by motorists has again started crippling vehicular movement on major city roads following the withdrawal of patrol squads and police officers who were earlier deployed at various junctions to initiate spot action. Due to poor surveillance, free-left turn also remains interrupted in most busy intersections.

The indiscipline also poses a challenge for ambulance drivers and those on emergency trips. Many such emergency vehicle operators now wait for the intervention of the traffic police to clear their way. Motorcycle riders and private bus drivers have been found breaking the rules and drawing the ire of passengers.

“It is impossible to quickly solve any snarl-up at free left turns when traffic signal lights are functional. There should be spot action to expose these irresponsible drivers who defy the rules and choke the whole traffic network,” says T.C. Manoj, an ambulance driver from Mayanad.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission had earlier issued specific orders to check lane traffic issues and speed limit violations on national and State highways. It had also issued instructions to the police to initiate appropriate action and submit a detailed report. Though the instructions were properly followed, the continuity in enforcement actions was later hit reportedly following the redeployment of checking squads for other duties.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer who was earlier part of the sectoral patrol squads in Kozhikode city points out that stringent enforcement of lane traffic discipline is seemingly a very demanding task amidst other manual duties to control traffic at major junctions like Malaparamba, Thondayad, Arayidathupalam, and Eranhipalam in peak hours. He says a camera-based surveillance mechanism will be an ideal and permanent solution at all major junctions to keep an eye on frequent violators.