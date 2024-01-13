Poor facilities affect functioning of coastal police, marine enforcement squad in Kozhikode

January 13, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The coastal police and the marine enforcement squad in the district are yet to be equipped with better facilities to handle distress calls effectively and meet the expectations of fishermen at work. The inadequate number of interceptor boats and the lack of improved communication systems are the biggest challenge for the squads to act quickly during emergency situations.

Officers at the coastal police stations in Beypore, Elathur, and Vadakara are now forced to exchange the details of distress calls with other rescue teams in the absence of well-equipped interceptor boats for independent operations. The marine enforcement squad depends on a hired fishing boat to carry out flash inspections and night patrol activities.

The shortage of fuel and the delay in repairing damaged interceptor boats are also affecting the operation of the coastal police squads. Police sources said the higher authorities were aware of the long pending demands put forth by the fishers citing their safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though it is the Coast Guard that primarily handles deep sea rescue operations, our coastal police and marine enforcement wing can do a lot of rescue activities independently within their area of operation. The saddest thing is that they do not even own a rescue boat with basic life-saving facilities,” said a fisherman-activist from Vadakara. He said the service of the Beypore-based marine ambulance alone would not be sufficient to meet the actual requirement in the field.

Several boat owners also said that the coastal police and marine enforcement squads were yet to employ well-trained and experienced officers in sea rescue operations. They have demanded the appointment of an experienced group of fishermen in each harbour as rescue guards to support rescue operations using larger fishing boats.

“Our wireless communication systems are very primitive in nature and do not meet emergency communication requirements. Due to low frequency issues, we are struggling to send and receive wireless messages,” said Preman Karichal, a functionary of the Kerala Fishing Boat Owners’ Association. He said there should be a better communication option with advanced facilities at the Beypore fisheries station to address the challenge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.