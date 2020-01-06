Poopoli draws huge crowd

A large collection of ornamental plants, nearly 200 stalls that sell garden plants and agricultural implements, and pavilions of government and private institutions are drawing people in large numbers to the sixth edition of Poopoli, an international flower show being organised by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) at its Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) at Ambalavayal in the district.

Gladiolus flowers in all hues, except black, blue and green colours, on nearly two acres are the cynosure of all eyes.

Other attractions of the show include a rose garden with more than 1,000 varieties of rose plants set up on 2.5 acres; a gladiolus garden with 13 varieties on one acre; hundreds of dahlia plants in 25 varieties; and a floating garden with Chinese balsam and aster plants set up on 12 bamboo rafts, and two coracles with marigold on a lake in the middle of the garden.

A moon garden with seven varieties of white flowers, a tree garden with phlox, helipterum, verbena, bleeding heart, chrysanthemum and succulents as well as a rock garden with kalanchoe are also on display.

A rare collection of rice varieties, ginger and turmeric rhizomes is proving to be a huge draw.

Apart from this, value-added products processed at RARS from different fruits, including litchy, jackfruit, plantain and strawberry, are attracting visitors.

“We have organised the 12-day programme to sensitise farmers to the vast commercial potential of horticulture, especially floriculture, in the district,” says , Dr.Ajith Kumar, Associate Director of Research, RARS, Ambalavayal.

Apart from around 150 private stalls, government agencies such as the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode; State Horticulture Mission, Wayanad; ATMA Wayanad; Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; Vimukthi Mission of the Excise Department; Fisheries Department; Raidco Kerala; and Farm Information Bureau have also put up stalls.

The show will conclude on January 12.