Pookkad Kalalayam to celebrate golden jubilee year

The celebrations begin with ‘Aavanippovarangu’, the Onam celebrations, and will go on till next Onam

July 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Pookkad Kalalayam in Pookkad, Kozhikode

Pookkad Kalalayam in Pookkad, Kozhikode | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the people of Kozhikode, Pookkad Kalalayam is not just another art school. This is where anyone serious about nurturing their artistic talents go to and develop into masters in various art forms with the firm backing of the Kalalayam brand behind them. Hence, the golden jubilee of Pookkad Kalalayam is a celebration that the whole region partakes in.

“This is a people’s institution and the organisation committee for the golden jubilee consists of local people from all walks of life,” Sivadas Kunikkandi, executive committee member of the Kalalayam, said.

Founded as Pookkad Yuvajana Kalalayam on the Thiruvonam day of 1974 by musician Malabar Sukumaran Bhagavathar, Kathakali guru (Padma Shri) Chemancheri Kunjiraman Nair and the present principal Chemancheri Sivadas in a rented building on Thorayikkadavu road in Pookkad. It was the playback singer K.J. Yesudas who laid the foundation stone for the present building in 1986, which was inaugurated by dramatist K.T. Mohammed in 1991. Mr. Yesudas visited the Kalalayam again for its silver jubilee celebrations.

At present, the Kalalayam imparts four-year undergraduate courses in dance, music, instrumental music, and theatre. They can opt for the 8-year higher courses too. Besides, it offers two-year courses in teaching of dance and music too. The Kalalayam is affiliated to the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Kerala Folklore Akademi, and Nehru Yuvak Kendra. More than 3,000 students are studying at the Kalalyam including the 1,000 at its subcentre in Ulliyeri. The Kalalayam had been able to bring out 38 amateur and professional plays on to the stage.

The golden jubilee celebrations begin with ‘Aavanippovarangu’, the Onam celebrations and will go on till the next Onam. “During the year, we will have a ten-day music festival, literature festival, art festival, theatre festival and dance festival, besides the usual annual programmes such as Kaliyattam, the children’s theatre camp led by Manoj Narayanan, dance and music camps,” Mr. Sivadas said. There are also plans for a folklore event, to bring out a souvenir and a golden jubilee building, he added.

The organising committee for the golden jubilee celebrations is headed by singer V.T. Murali (president) and Sivadas Karoli (general convenor).

