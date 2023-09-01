HamberMenu
‘Ponnonam’, the three-day cultural extravaganza, begins in Kozhikode

Celebrations held at five different venues

September 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jayaram being honoured by Tourism minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the inauguration of Ponnonam celebrations in Kozhikode on Friday. Minister for ports Ahammad Devarkovil and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, are seen.

The evenings of Kozhikode are set to be culturally enriching for the first three days of September, as Ponnonam, the three-day cultural extravaganza, was launched on Friday by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Actors Jayaram and Rima Kallingal were the chief guests at the inaugural event, which was presided over by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, at the Beach Freedom Square. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, Mayor Beena Philip, and District Collector A. Geetha were present.

Unlike previous years, the cultural programmes are spread across the city this year though the beach open stage is the main venue. The inaugural event was preceded by a concert by music band Chemmeen, while Rima Kallingal and team took over the show from them later. Meanwhile, Rakesh Brahmanandan and team rocked the event at the Beypore Mini Stadium.

A concert by playback singer Naresh Iyer at the beach open stage will be the highlight of the second day’s events. A concert by Ranjini Jose and Sunil Kumar at the Beypore mini stadium, Gazal by Sareeda Rahman at Kuttichira, concert by music band Prayaan at Bhatt Road Beach, a fusion Veena performance by Suma R.V., and classical music concert by S.J. Janani at Thali are the other attractions.

Actor Rima Kallingal and team performing in Kozhikode on Friday.

Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar will perform at the beach open stage on Sunday evening. A concert by music band Kanal, ‘Chitra@60’ at Kuttichira, ‘Anandaravu’ and Qawali by Sameer Benzi on Bhatt Road beach, and Mohiniyattam by Vineetha Nedungadi at Thali are the other attractions of the final day.

Besides, a theatre festival is on at the Town Hall, while folk art forms are being performed at Mananchira every evening. Ponnonam is being organised by the Department of Tourism in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and the district administration.

