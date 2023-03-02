ADVERTISEMENT

Polluting vehicles a matter of concern in Kozhikode

March 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

High emission by old vehicles challenges safety measures adopted against air pollution

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the State government and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) have adopted a slew of measures to promote e-vehicles and address rising concerns over air pollution, the entry of mechanically unfit private vehicles into the city has turned out to be a matter of concern in the absence of spot action.

The unbearable exhaust emissions by such vehicles, which are still being used for commercial purposes, go unchecked.

The validity of pollution under control (PUC) certificates obtained by the owners of such vehicles too remains unchecked. Some drivers are not even bothered about renewing PUC certificates of old diesel vehicles that are used for goods transportation.  

“Though two-stroke engines are not manufactured now, several youths still use modified two-stroke bikes with unbearable exhaust emissions. Last week, a youth who went to the Butt Road beach with such a motorcycle caused a lot of disturbance to visitors,” said an autorickshaw driver.

Complaints are also on the rise against a few city buses and goods carriers used for local transportation of goods. Police sources said the option to renew registration certificates of old vehicles was the main reason for the presence of such vehicles on the road. Even though the owners manage to secure PUC certificates, the volume of emission may be higher compared to that of vehicles manufactured under the Bharat Stage VI norms.

Meanwhile, a few private bus operators have expressed suspicion over the validity of PUC certificates obtained for some KSRTC buses. According to them, the high emission of carbon from some buses pointed to improper service or engine issues. Such vehicles should be kept off the road if the authorities are serious about checking air pollution, they said.

At the same time, MVD officials claimed that they were yet to find any such polluting vehicles. Flash inspections will be held, and the public too can pass on information about such vehicles for swift action, they said.

