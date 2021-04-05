Polling officials cast vote

As many as 12,260 officials on polling duty in the district completed casting their postal votes in different constituencies on Saturday. Facilitation centres had been arranged for them in the 13 constituencies where they could cast their votes over the last three days. More than 4,800 people cast their votes on Saturday. The ballot paper will be sent by post to those who could not cast their votes at the facilitation centre.

Meanwhile, 33,734 people, identified as absentee voters, exercised their franchise at their homes. As many as 7,229 votes were cast in the differently abled category while 26,479 votes were cast in the above 80 years category, Among the absentee voters were 26 people who were either COVID patients or in quarantine.