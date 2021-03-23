Polling arrangements made for essential services staff

Kozhikode

Arrangements have been made for employees in essential services to cast their postal votes in their respective constituencies. The voting will take place in the 13 constituencies in Kozhikode district on March 28, 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those casting their votes in Vadakara constituency shall cast their votes at BEM Higher Secondary School, Vadakara, where the Revenue Divisional Officer is the returning officer. Memunda Higher Secondary School is the polling station for those in Kuttyadi constituency, where the Principal Agricultural Officer is the returning officer.

In Nadapuram, the Government U.P. School is the polling station where the Joint Registrar (Cooperatives) is the returning officer. The Deputy Collector (L&R) is the returning officer for Koyilandy, where the Block Panchayat Office in Panthalayani is the polling station.

The District Labour Officer is the returning officer for Perambra, where the Block Panchayat Office is the polling station. For Balussery, the Deputy Collector (LA) is the returning officer and the Balussery Block Panchayat Office is the polling station. The Deputy Collector (RR) is the returning officer for Elathur constituency, where the Chelannur Block Panchayat Office is the polling station.

The Sub Collector, Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) of Department of Service Tax and Deputy Director of Panchayats are the returning officers respectively for Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South and Beypore constituencies. The polling stations are GUP School, Vengeri; Government Model Higher Secondary School; and Government Ganapath Higher Secondary School, Feroke respectively.

The Assistant Development Commissioner (General) is the returning officer for Kunnamangalam, where the Rajiv Gandhi Sevaghar Auditorium near Kunnamangalam block panchayat office is the polling station. In Koduvally, Muslim Orphanage Higher Secondary School is the polling station and Deputy Director (Finance statistics) is the returning officer.

The District Supply Officer is the returning officer for Thiruvambady constituency where Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School is the polling station.