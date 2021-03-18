Poll surveillance teams intensify checks in rural areas too

Besides aggressively covering urban areas, the static surveillance team and special flying squads constituted as part of poll surveillance have improved their presence in village areas also to prevent possible chances of illegal money transfers, distribution of gifts and other valuables. Instead of camping at a particular spot, the squads are changing the checking points frequently to cover the maximum area.

A member of the static surveillance team said the police were providing good field support to intensify checking. Other than State and national highways, the squad would also cover rural pocket roads for surprise checks, he said.

Following the Election Commission’s stringent guidelines, no valuables or cash found in the absence of valid documents during such inspections would be given back without the screening of a district-level special committee. At the same time, those carrying relevant documents would be able to clear the proceedings at the spot.

Static surveillance team members said there were arrangements in place to ensure the speedy release of seized valuables or cash on production of relevant documents by the owners concerned. If financial malpractices or unaccounted transfers were found, the details would be handed over to the GST squad, they added.

The members of the flying squad said banking transactions were also being closely monitored.

The officials said those carrying out legal financial transactions for property registration or purchase would not have to worry as the enforcement action would not affect them. All records related to the transactions should be kept for verification as verbal claims would not be taken into account for any proceedings, they added.

In Kozhikode, the checking squads have so far seized ₹31.53 lakh during inspections held in various constituencies. The total amount seized on Wednesday was ₹4.30 lakh. According to officials, the majority of the cash holders were found not carrying any document to prove the source of money. Till the submission of documents, it would be treated as “unaccounted” money, they said.