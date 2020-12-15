Poll scene calmful in Mukkom, Koduvally municipalities

Welfare Party tie-up with UDF, Karat Faisal’s candidature brought them into limelight

Debate over the United Democratic Front’s tie-up with the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party of India (WPI) in the local body polls may be heating up elsewhere in the State, but the situation in and around Chennamangallur, the latter’s stronghold in Mukkom Municipality is relatively calm.

Similarly, though the candidature of Karat Faisal could be a topic of discussion in other parts of Kerala, the feeling in Chundappuram Division of Koduvally Municipality, from where he is contesting as an Independent, betrays no such thing.

A steady stream of voters was seen outside the tiny building hosting Dawa Centre Madrassa in West Chendamangallur (Division 21) where the UDF’s Ramla Gafoor, an activist of the Indian Union Muslim League, is pitted against Janakeeya Munnani’s Thasnim Nasar. The Munnani is a coalition of rebel Congress and IUML activists backed by the Left Democratic Front. Ms. Gafoor has the support of the WPI. Just across the road, in Pulparamba (Ward 20) the WPI’s Gafoor Master is contesting against the Munnani’s C.T. Thoufeeq. Mr. Gafoor is backed by the UDF. Similarly, in Mangalassery and Kanakkuparamba (Divisions 19 and 18), WPI candidates Fathima Kodappana and Sara Koodarathil are fighting the polls with UDF support. The WPI is backing an Independent candidate in Division 23 and a Congress candidate in Division 22.

Among the voters are senior citizens, a majority among them women. On the poll prospects, Mohammed Naseem, a local resident, said, “This belt is a fortress of the Jamaat-e-Islami. We are sure of a victory. There could be debates about the situation here elsewhere, but there is no tension here.” The WPI or candidates backed by the party had won three seats in the 2015 elections.

Cut to Koduvally Municipality, where close to a dozen Independents, the most notable among them Mr. Faisal, and rebel candidates are in the fray. A voter outside Raulathul Uloom Madrassa, Kilacharveed, in Chundappuram Division, claims that the UDF mechanism is in a mess in the municipality. “Nobody is listening to the leadership, and that is why there are many rebels and Independents here. A.P. Abdul Majeed, vice chairman of the outgoing council, is contesting as an Independent after his party set a three-term limit,” he added.

Mr. Faisal himself was seen outside a polling booth, greeting voters. “ The controversy around gold smuggling will not have any impact here. I will get the votes of the UDF, LDF, and even BJP supporters. It will be a verdict against the lack of development here,” he claimed. Though Mr. Faisal, a member of the outgoing council, had the backing of the LDF initially, it was withdrawn in the wake of the controversy surrounding gold smuggling.