Poll preparations enter final leg in Kozhikode

6,796 candidates in fray; 91 booths to have webcasting

Preparations for the local body polls are in the final phase in Kozhikode district, where 6,796 candidates are in the fray.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said that basic facilities had been ensured in all the 2,987 polling booths in the district, and temporary arrangements have been made to address deficiencies, if any. All booths will have ramps to cater for differently abled voters.

There are 120 problematic booths in the district, where all security arrangements have been made, the Collector said. While 91 booths will have webcasting, video recording will be done in 29 booths. Besides, parties and candidates can pay a fee and request for video recording in booths of their choice.

A total of 17,303 polling officials have been deployed in the district, of whom 14,935 are directly in charge of booths. Besides them, 400 special polling officers / assistants have been drafted to oversee voting by COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine. As many as 168 sectoral officers will distribute forms and essential articles at booths. There are also 1,800 Returning/Assistant Returning Officers, who will handle nominations and distribution of polling materials to polling officials.

Candidate setting in voting machines were done on December 10 and 11. Defective machines were either repaired or replaced.

Meanwhile, defacement squads are on the lookout for violations. One district-level squad and four taluk-level squads are serving in the district.

In line with the COVID-19 protocol, all polling officials have been provided with the necessary safety equipment. Each booth will have eight PPE kits, seven litres of hand sanitiser and 14 masks. Officials will wear PPE kits during the final hours of polling when COVID-19 patients are likely to turn up for voting.

Arrangements are also in place to ensure the green protocol at all booths. Boards and waste baskets have been made using coconut leaves, while drinking water will be made available in earthen pots. A model polling booth is being set up in every local body. Banned substances, including plastic, will not be allowed inside the booths.

Polling will be held on Monday in 1,226 wards in 70 grama panchayats, 268 wards in seven municipalities, and 75 wards in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. Besides, elections are held in 169 block divisions and 27 divisions of the district panchayat. Polling has been postponed in Ward 11 of the Mavoor grama panchayat following the death of a candidate. There are 25,33,024 voters in the district.