Poll duty: welfare officers yet to get remuneration

The welfare officers appointed by the District Election Officer to support differently abled voters in Vadakara and Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituencies are yet to get their remuneration from the government.

An official request made by the district administration to the election authorities too is yet to evoke a positive response even after two weeks of the elections.

Over 400 such officers who worked at the assigned polling stations to execute the directives of the election authorities have come up with their claims to immediately clearing the pending remuneration.

They said all other government officers who were part of the election process were granted the remuneration.

Barrier-free poll

An official who was part of the team said all major activities planned under the barrier-free election project were executed under their direct supervision in the assigned polling stations.

The appointed personnel were on duty at the respective stations the whole day following the District Election Officer’s guidelines, he said.

The welfare officers were also involved in supervising over 2,200 volunteers, comprising Student Police Cadets and Special Police Officers.

Steps had been taken to support over 33,000 differently abled voters in Kozhikode district. There were 2,177 polling booths in Kozhikode district with barrier-free access.

Meanwhile, senior officials said they were awaiting the election commission’s approval to pay the welfare officers.